Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

SNPS traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.40. 1,275,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.78 and its 200 day moving average is $316.27. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,598.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

