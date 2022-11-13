Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Synopsys worth $283,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.