Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,475 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $127,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

