System1 (NYSE:SST) PT Lowered to $10.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SST. Bank of America downgraded shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SST opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. System1 has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that System1 will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth $394,407,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in System1 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

