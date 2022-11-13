Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Up 24.0% in October

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance
THYCY stock remained flat at $3.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Taiheiyo Cement has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.39.
About Taiheiyo Cement
