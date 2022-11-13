Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Stock Performance
TKBIF stock remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Takara Bio has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $23.20.
Takara Bio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takara Bio (TKBIF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.