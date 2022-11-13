Tangible (TNGBL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.67

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00008054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $12.67 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.35856017 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

