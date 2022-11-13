Tangible (TNGBL) Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008054 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and $12.67 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.35856017 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.