Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.47.
TPR traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 4,672,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.
In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
