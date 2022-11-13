Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 4,672,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

