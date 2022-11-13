Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $591,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 10.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 883,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 83,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

TGAA stock remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,995. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

