Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,932.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,932.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

