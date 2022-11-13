TD Securities Cuts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$34.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $178,077. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $37,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

