TD Securities Lowers SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$34.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.44. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total transaction of C$98,638.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,737,518.23.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

