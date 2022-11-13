TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$21.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Desjardins lowered MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEGEF opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

