TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$21.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Desjardins lowered MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEGEF opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

