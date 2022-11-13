TD Securities Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Target Price to C$11.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WDOFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of WDOFF stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.