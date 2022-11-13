Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TETE stock remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

