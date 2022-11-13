Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.