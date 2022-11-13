Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.48 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Tellor has a total market cap of $27.48 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $11.89 or 0.00072176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002559 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00577139 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.22 or 0.30062254 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000084 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.