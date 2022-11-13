Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Telos from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Telos by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 662,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Telos by 32.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

