Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Telos from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.43.
Telos Trading Up 28.1 %
NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
