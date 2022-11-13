Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $5.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $160,685.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,868 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $160,685.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,657 shares of company stock worth $426,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

