Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

Get Temenos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMSNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.