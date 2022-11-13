Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 47,669.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.35% of Tenable worth $119,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 13.6% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Tenable by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,639 shares in the company, valued at $513,396.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,774. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

