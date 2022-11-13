Ternium S.A. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 262.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 269.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ternium by 792.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

