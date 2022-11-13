Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $112.52 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010119 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020167 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006115 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008506 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,880,367,635,719 coins and its circulating supply is 6,593,942,930,578 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.
