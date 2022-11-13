Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

