The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,995 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.70% of Allstate worth $238,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

