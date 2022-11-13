The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.49. 8,894,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.31. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.