The Chemours Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Chemours has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years. Chemours has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.