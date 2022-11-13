The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $221.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.