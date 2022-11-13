The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €146.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($146.00) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

AIR stock opened at €113.00 ($113.00) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.48. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($99.97).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

