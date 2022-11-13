The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,089 shares of company stock worth $23,149,366. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

