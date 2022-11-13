The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 77.8% in October

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Korea Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE KF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.37. 9,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 88.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 247.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

