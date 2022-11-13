The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $8.12 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

