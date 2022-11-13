The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

