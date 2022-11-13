The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 168,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $329,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.0 %

DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $163.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

