THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in October

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the October 15th total of 1,408,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:THGPF remained flat at 0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. THG has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THGPF. HSBC cut shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 38 ($0.44) to GBX 42 ($0.48) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.93) price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of THG from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 59.33.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

