Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tio Tech A

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 14.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 584,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 74,302 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 39.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter worth $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

TIOA stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A ( NASDAQ:TIOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

