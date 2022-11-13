Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

