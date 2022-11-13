Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 487,800 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

