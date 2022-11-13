Torah Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $530,987.20 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00058869 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Torah Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $64.66 million and $530,987.20 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 9.98595743 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $551,955.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

