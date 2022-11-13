Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMTNF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.