TransAlta Renewables Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$12.26 and a one year high of C$19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RNW. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

