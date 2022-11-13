Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
TVTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 616,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,324. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
