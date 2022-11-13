Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 616,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,324. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

