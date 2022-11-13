Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.