Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

