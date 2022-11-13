Trek Financial LLC Sells 656 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

