Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE opened at $27.49 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $961.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

