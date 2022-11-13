Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,320,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,196,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after buying an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,649,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,348,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

TBK stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. 248,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

