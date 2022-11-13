Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 976,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ TRKA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 251,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative return on equity of 219.10% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

