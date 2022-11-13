Truist Financial Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $21.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Affirm has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $159.40.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

